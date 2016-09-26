Brave Wilshere will reap rewards of loan move - Howe

Jack Wilshere's decision to leave his Arsenal comfort zone and test himself at Bournemouth will successfully help kick-start his career, according to Eddie Howe.

The chance to work with Howe, a lauded young manager in the English game, proved pivotal in brokering a season-long loan deal for Wilshere.

Injuries have stunted the talented midfielder's progress, but the signs are already positive that Wilshere can thrive at the Vitality Stadium, with Howe full of praise for the leap of faith the England international has made to make the move.

The Bournemouth boss told reporters: "He's picked a very brave decision for me.

"He's gone to a smaller club, he's gone somewhere where there's not everything here, there's not everything done for him.

"It's slightly old fashioned in the way that it's like a step back in time for him compared with other Premier League clubs and I think he deserves credit for that.

"I believe our environment can be good for him because the players work incredibly hard, they push themselves to improve and I think that's a healthy environment for any footballer and that's why I think he decided to come here ultimately."

Wilshere made his second Premier League start for Bournemouth in Saturday's 1-0 win over Everton before he was substituted 14 minutes from time.

It is two years since Wilshere last played the full 90 minutes in a league match.

And Howe said: "I just want to manage his workload so that he stays fit.

"I think that's really important for him and I think he recognises that the most important thing isn't Jack, it's the team."