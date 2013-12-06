Brazil boss Scolari happy to avoid 'Group of Death'

The hosts of next year's tournament were selected with Croatia, Mexico and Cameroon in Group A as they bid to win the event for the sixth time.

Brazil open their campaign against Croatia in Sao Paulo on June 12 and Scolari feels that Group D – containing Uruguay, England and Italy – is the toughest.

"It (our group) is good," Scolari said.

"England, Italy, Uruguay, that is the toughest group and we are not in this one!

"We open against a European team, which was my preference. We have the clasico (against Mexico), which will be very tough, in the middle. Then Cameroon. I think it's good for us."

Scolari led Brazil to their most recent World Cup victory in 2002 as they beat Germany 2-0 in the Japan final.