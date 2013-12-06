Brazil boss Scolari happy to avoid 'Group of Death'
Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari was happy with his side's draw for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, claiming they avoided the 'Group of Death'.
The hosts of next year's tournament were selected with Croatia, Mexico and Cameroon in Group A as they bid to win the event for the sixth time.
Brazil open their campaign against Croatia in Sao Paulo on June 12 and Scolari feels that Group D – containing Uruguay, England and Italy – is the toughest.
"It (our group) is good," Scolari said.
"England, Italy, Uruguay, that is the toughest group and we are not in this one!
"We open against a European team, which was my preference. We have the clasico (against Mexico), which will be very tough, in the middle. Then Cameroon. I think it's good for us."
Scolari led Brazil to their most recent World Cup victory in 2002 as they beat Germany 2-0 in the Japan final.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.