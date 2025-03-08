‘Brazil didn’t panic against England in 2002 – their style of play made it easier to defend, even with 10 men, and we held on without too much fear of losing’: Selecao star reveals confidence during World Cup quarter-final

By
Contributions from
published

Brazil were confident they could overturn their 1-0 scoreline against England in the 2002 World Cup quarter-final

SHIZUOKA, JAPAN - JUNE 21: WM 2002 in JAPAN und KOREA, Shizuoka; Match 57/VIERTELFINALE/ENGLAND - BRASILIEN (ENG - BRA) 1:2; hintere Reihe v.li.: EDMILSON, LUCIO, Gilberto SILVA, ROQUE JUNIOR, TORWART MARCUS, CAFU; vordere Reihe v.li.: RONALDINHO, RONALDO, Roberto CARLOS, RIVALDO, KLEBERSON/BRA TEAM/MANNSCHAFT (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
The Brazil starting XI prior to facing England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil were never concerned about losing against England in the 2002 World Cup quarter-final, despite going 1-0 down when Michael Owen scored in the 23rd minute.

With the likes of Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu and Roberto Carlos forming a star-studded Brazil side, the Selecao knew they had the quality to turn things around in Japan at the Shizuoka Stadium.

Roque Junior started that match for Brazil at centre-back, overcoming that early setback to keep England out for the rest of the game, allowing the talented forward-line to turn things around.

Brazil never feared losing to England in 2002, even after going a goal down or losing Ronaldinho to a red card

SHIZUOKA, JAPAN - JUNE 21: WM 2002 in JAPAN und KOREA, Shizuoka; Match 57/VIERTELFINALE/ENGLAND - BRASILIEN (ENG - BRA) 1:2; hintere Reihe v.li.: EDMILSON, LUCIO, Gilberto SILVA, ROQUE JUNIOR, TORWART MARCUS, CAFU; vordere Reihe v.li.: RONALDINHO, RONALDO, Roberto CARLOS, RIVALDO, KLEBERSON/BRA TEAM/MANNSCHAFT (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Roque Junior battles with Michael Owen in the quarter-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I didn’t panic, because there was a lot of time left in the game," Roque Junior exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "We’d already come from 1-0 behind in our opening match against Turkey, so I knew we had the ability to turn the match around. It was just about staying calm, keeping focus and sticking to our plan. England were a strong team, but we didn’t lose composure and, in the end, our belief in ourselves paid off."

Indeed, Rivaldo levelled the scores just before half-time, before Ronaldinho scored a free-kick he definitely did/didn't - depending on who you ask - mean. Roque Junior certainly didn't expect his team-mate to be attempting to lob David Seaman from such an improbable distance.

SHIZUOKA - JUNE 21: Ronaldinho (No.11) celebrates after scoring Brazil's second goal in the second half of the England v Brazil World Cup Quarter Final match played at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka, Japan on June 21, 2002. Brazil won the match 2-1. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Ronaldinho celebrates scoring against England (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I was definitely expecting a cross," Roque Junior adds. "But Ronaldinho had decided to shoot and it turned out to be the right decision. He says to this day that he meant it, and I believe him. It was an incredible goal. I had the best view of it, being in the box, and it’s something I’ll never forget. We deserved that goal because we’d been the better team, and it was a huge morale boost. Beating England wasn’t easy, but that game gave us even more belief in ourselves."

Ronaldinho's red card with 35 minutes left of the game did little to stop Brazil's confidence either.

"England’s style of play made it easier for us to defend, even with 10 men," Roque Junior says. "They relied heavily on long balls and we had tall defenders who could handle it. We dropped back a bit more after Ronaldinho’s red card, but England didn’t create many real chances. Their strategy played into our hands, and we managed to hold on without too much fear of losing."

That 2-1 victory ensured Brazil progressed to the semi-finals, with a 1-0 win over Turkey setting up a final against Germany in Yokohama. Roque Junior played in six of Brazil's seven games that tournament, missing just the final group game against Costa Rica.

Cafu stands on the podium with the World Cup trophy after Brazil's win over Germany in the 2002 World Cup final in Yokohama.

Brazil celebrate their 2002 World Cup final win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, the 2-0 win in the final stands out most for the former centre-back, commending his team-mates for managing to overcome the final loss from four years prrevious.

"The final is the most vivid memory, of course," he tells FFT. "Becoming world champion for your country is an incomparable feeling.

"The beginning of our journey was also significant. There was so much pressure on us because Brazil had lost the final in 1998, which increased expectations. Veteran players like Roberto Carlos, Cafu Rivaldo and Ronaldo were vital for us. They had been in the ’98 final defeat to France and were determined to win this time.

"Their focus and determination motivated us younger players. I learned loads from them. Every training session was intense. That group was focused, and it was clear from the start that we had one goal: winning the World Cup."

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from
More about stories
KIRKBY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adrian, Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool and John Achterberg first-team goalkeeping coach during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 24, 2021 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

‘I’d watched Alisson since 2012, but he had no EU passport. I did my own work and thought if we were to spend money, he was the only one to spend it on’: Liverpool waited patiently for Brazilian goalkeeper before finally making £67m signing in 2018
MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM: Arsenal players (L-R:) Martin Keown, captain Patrick Vieira,keeper David Seaman, Ashley Cole,Ray Parlour, and Edu celebrate after a premier league match win over Manchester United at Old Trafford 08 May 2002. The win secured Arsenal the double after winning the cup final 04 May 2002. (Photo credit should read PAUL BARKER/AFP via Getty Images)

'Winning the league at Old Trafford tops White Hart Lane – you can imagine Fergie saying, "Don’t let this mob beat us to win the title at our own stadium"': Arsenal legend preferred sealing 2002 title against Manchester United than in 2004 versus Spurs
KIRKBY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adrian, Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool and John Achterberg first-team goalkeeping coach during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 24, 2021 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

‘I’d watched Alisson since 2012, but he had no EU passport. I did my own work and thought if we were to spend money, he was the only one to spend it on’: Liverpool waited patiently for Brazilian goalkeeper before finally making £67m signing in 2018
See more latest
Most Popular
KIRKBY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adrian, Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool and John Achterberg first-team goalkeeping coach during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 24, 2021 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
‘I’d watched Alisson since 2012, but he had no EU passport. I did my own work and thought if we were to spend money, he was the only one to spend it on’: Liverpool waited patiently for Brazilian goalkeeper before finally making £67m signing in 2018
MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM: Arsenal players (L-R:) Martin Keown, captain Patrick Vieira,keeper David Seaman, Ashley Cole,Ray Parlour, and Edu celebrate after a premier league match win over Manchester United at Old Trafford 08 May 2002. The win secured Arsenal the double after winning the cup final 04 May 2002. (Photo credit should read PAUL BARKER/AFP via Getty Images)
'Winning the league at Old Trafford tops White Hart Lane – you can imagine Fergie saying, "Don’t let this mob beat us to win the title at our own stadium"': Arsenal legend preferred sealing 2002 title against Manchester United than in 2004 versus Spurs
Andres Iniesta
‘It’s hard to describe scoring the winner in the World Cup final. The ball came to me, I controlled it, and time stopped. It was like slow motion. I heard silence’: Andres Iniesta recalls scoring winner for Spain against the Netherlands in 2010
Newcastle fans celebrate victory against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup in January 2024.
When did Newcastle United last win a trophy?
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Unai Emery of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Arsenal FC at Villa Park on August 24, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)
Aston Villa to welcome signing outside out of the transfer window, during injury crisis: report
Arne Slot has a word with Michael Oliver during the post-match handshakes
Liverpool points deduction incoming? Ex Referees chief gives verdict following foul-mouthed outburst from Arne Slot
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, May 2024
Arsenal 'accept conditions' to buy Brazilian star: report
Eddie Howe
Key Newcastle star's agent confirms player 'will' make Serie A transfer
Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton
Is Kaoru Mitoma injured this week? Premier League injury update on Brighton forward
Cody Gakpo celebrates a goal for Liverpool
Is Cody Gakpo injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Liverpool forward