Tottenham Hotspur forward closes in on loan move after pre-season snub: report

Tottenham Hotspur teenager Moore is reportedly a loan target for Scottish Premiership side Rangers after the youngster was absent from Tottenham's pre-season tour.

Moore has been allowed to remain in England to help facilitate a loan move this coming season, following a breakout campaign under Ange Postecoglou last term.

The academy star made 12 Premier League appearances during 2024-25, and a further five outings in the UEFA Europa League, which Spurs clinched with victory over Manchester United in Bilbao.

Moore could join Rangers' title bid

Moore is regarded as a prodigious talent at Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham announced their pre-season tour group on Sunday evening, which did not include the likes of Moore, Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett, all of whom reportedly granted permission to pursue loan opportunities.

Manor Solomon, Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin and Bryan Gil have also not travelled whilst they undergo treatment for injuries.

Russell Martin is the new Rangers boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh from their takeover by 49ers Enterprises, Glasgow side Rangers have emerged as a potential destination for 17-year-old Moore.

The 'Gers are in the market for a wide attacker having already expressed an interest in Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Under new head coach Russell Martin, Rangers are keen to topple Celtic's hegemony of Scottish football over the last decade or so.

The 55-time champions have already added Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Oscar Cortes, Emmanuel Fernandez, Thelo Aasgaard, Nasser Djiga and Djeidi Gassama during the summer window and could make Moore their latest arrival, per national reports.

Ibrox is one of the footballing world's most iconic stadiums (Image credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ibrox - which was ranked number four in FourFourTwo's best stadiums in the world - last saw a title lift in 2020-21, however, with supporters in stadiums, 'Gers fans have waited since 2010-11 for a Scottish Premiership to celebrate on home turf.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Rangers' new-look ownership structure, coupled with a new manager, way of playing and signings could make Scotland's top flight a more entertaining and competitive division in 2025-26.