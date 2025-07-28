Tottenham Hotspur forward closes in on loan move after pre-season snub: report
Spurs' youngster Mikey Moore has been left out of Thomas Frank's pre-season tour squad.
Tottenham Hotspur teenager Moore is reportedly a loan target for Scottish Premiership side Rangers after the youngster was absent from Tottenham's pre-season tour.
Moore has been allowed to remain in England to help facilitate a loan move this coming season, following a breakout campaign under Ange Postecoglou last term.
The academy star made 12 Premier League appearances during 2024-25, and a further five outings in the UEFA Europa League, which Spurs clinched with victory over Manchester United in Bilbao.
Moore could join Rangers' title bid
Tottenham announced their pre-season tour group on Sunday evening, which did not include the likes of Moore, Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett, all of whom reportedly granted permission to pursue loan opportunities.
Manor Solomon, Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin and Bryan Gil have also not travelled whilst they undergo treatment for injuries.
Fresh from their takeover by 49ers Enterprises, Glasgow side Rangers have emerged as a potential destination for 17-year-old Moore.
The 'Gers are in the market for a wide attacker having already expressed an interest in Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
Under new head coach Russell Martin, Rangers are keen to topple Celtic's hegemony of Scottish football over the last decade or so.
The 55-time champions have already added Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Oscar Cortes, Emmanuel Fernandez, Thelo Aasgaard, Nasser Djiga and Djeidi Gassama during the summer window and could make Moore their latest arrival, per national reports.
Ibrox - which was ranked number four in FourFourTwo's best stadiums in the world - last saw a title lift in 2020-21, however, with supporters in stadiums, 'Gers fans have waited since 2010-11 for a Scottish Premiership to celebrate on home turf.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, Rangers' new-look ownership structure, coupled with a new manager, way of playing and signings could make Scotland's top flight a more entertaining and competitive division in 2025-26.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
