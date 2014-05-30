Brazil Serie A Wrap: Corinthians stun leaders

Paolo Guerrero's 68th-minute goal proved to be the difference as Corinthians claimed back-to-back wins at the Estadio Dr. Oswaldo Teixeira Duarte.

Corinthians are now third in the standings, level on 15 points with Fluminense (+6), Internacional (+3) and Goias (+3) after eight rounds, while they are one point adrift of defending champions Cruzeiro.

Mano Menezes only made one change to the Corinthians team that ran riot against nine-man Sport Recife last week, with Walter replacing the injured Cassio in goal.

And the Brazilian goalkeeper was in the thick of the action during the opening 45 minutes, though he was on hand to thwart Cruzeiro's attack on a number of occasions.

Corinthians also had opportunities of their own to break the deadlock in the first half but they failed to convert as scores remained level at the interval.

With 22 minutes remaining, the home side finally made the breakthrough courtesy of Guerrero.

The Peruvian striker unleashed from distance and while Cruzeiro goalkeeper Fabio got a hand to the ball, he was unable to keep it out of the net.

Second-placed Fluminense remain in second spot, ahead of Corinthians on goals scored despite losing 2-0 to Atletico Mineiro, who moved to sixth in the table.

Fluminense had won two on the bounce but they were undone by quickfire second-half goals from Jesus Datolo and Diego Tardelli.

Datolo opened the scoring in the 53rd minute before Tardelli doubled Mineiro's advantage eight minutes later.

In other results on Wednesday, fourth-placed Internacional ended their three-game winless streak after downing cellar-dwellers Chapecoense 2-0.

Experienced striker Wellington Paulista was the hero, netting in each half as Internacional won their first league game since May 10.

Goias remain fifth despite playing out a goalless draw with strugglers Vitoria.

Botafogo recorded their first win in three games, overcoming 10-man Palmeiras 2-0 thanks to second-half strikes from Mario Bolatti and Pablo Zeballos.

At the Estadio Municipal Joao Havelange, Sao Paulo came from behind twice, scoring in the second minute of injury time to salvage a 2-2 draw against Atletico PR.

Criciuma accounted for second-bottom Coritiba 1-0, while seventh-placed Gremio were held to a goalless draw by Sport Recife.

In Thursday's games, Flamengo and Figueirense finished 1-1.

Alan Santos and Lucas Lima were both on target as Santos defeated Bahia 2-0.