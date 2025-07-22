Quiz! Can you name every Brazilian nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000?

Vinicius Junior did not appreciate finishing as the Ballon d'Or runner-up to Rodri last year

Your latest FourFourTwo football quiz has landed and this one is all about the boys from Brazil.

The South American nation consistently produces a steady stream of the planet's best and most skilful players and this is often recognised by the Ballon d'Or shortlist, which usually has plenty of Brazilian stars on it.

The Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly may have meant we haven't seen many Brazilian winners in recent years, but they're always there on the shortlist, as this quiz proves.

With that in mind, our task for you today is to name every Brazilian player that has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000.

There are some modern-day greats on this list that everyone should be getting, but there are also some names which may surprise you.

All in all, there are 82 players to name and we are putting ten minutes on the clock.

When you're done, why not send this quiz to a mate? Remember to comment below with your scores.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

So, you've proven your Ballon d'Or mastery. Excellent. If your football brain is still buzzing and ready for its next challenge, you've landed in just the right spot.

First on the list, a deep dive into the politics of the beautiful game. Can you name every nation to have bid for the World Cup? It's a fascinating look at the hopefuls and the eventual hosts, stretching back through the history of the globe's greatest tournament.

If you appreciate unwavering club loyalty, our next two quizzes are tailor-made for you. Can you name the top 20 appearance-makers to have only appeared for one Premier League club? These are the true stalwarts, the ultimate one-club men of the modern era. Following that, see how many of these football icons were one-club players across a wider spectrum of the game. It's a testament to dedication in a fast-moving sport.

Finally, we're casting our net wide across the Premier League. Can you name every overseas player to have won the Premier League? It's a monumental task, covering a vast array of international talent who lifted the coveted trophy. And for a truly unique challenge, can you name the 26 highest-scoring Premier League players by letter of the alphabet? It's a proper alphabetical assault on your goalscoring knowledge. Cheers!