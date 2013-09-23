Brazil Serie A Wrap: Cruzeiro go further clear

Marcelo Oliveira's Cruzeiro moved eight points clear at the top after Botafogo suffered a second straight loss, beaten 2-1 at home by Bahia.

Edilson looked to have Botafogo on track for an important victory when he opened the scoring with a 30-yard free-kick on the half-hour mark.

The hosts led until the 81st minute, when Fernandao headed a Wallyson cross into the top corner.

Wallyson set up the winning goal four minutes later as his free-kick was headed in by Obina, who beat the offside trap.

Atletico PR sit third after their second straight league win as Paulo Baier's 11th-minute goal saw them overcome Ponte Preta 1-0.

Gremio are winless in their past three league games, held to a scoreless draw at Vitoria, while Internacional slumped to a surprise 1-0 loss at home to Portuguesa.

Internacional had Indio sent off four minutes into the second half and held firm until the 86th minute, when Portuguesa found their winner through Wanderson.

Rodrigo's 90th-minute winner helped Goias past Sao Paulo 1-0 and Ronaldinho was on the scoresheet in Atletico Mineiro's 2-1 win over Vasco da Gama.

Fernandinho opened the scoring for Mineiro before Ronaldinho's free-kick snuck in at the back post after going untouched.

Dakson gave Vasco da Gama hope with a 72nd-minute goal, but the hosts held on.

Seventh-placed Santos scored twice in the first half before holding off Criciuma to secure a 2-1 victory.

Bottom club Nautico and struggling Flamengo played out a 0-0 draw and Fluminense drew 1-1 against Coritiba.