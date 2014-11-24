Brazil Serie A Wrap: Cruzeiro retain title

The reigning champions were once again led by Brazil international duo Ricardo Goulart and Everton Ribeiro as the Belo Horizonte-based outfit claimed back-to-back league titles with two rounds remaining.

Cruzeiro hold an unassailable seven-point lead ahead of nearest rivals Sao Paulo, who edged Santos 1-0.

Leading striker Goulart got the ball rolling at the Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto, glancing a header past Goias goalkeeper Renan in the 13th minute from Mayke's cross for his third goal in as many games.

Goias, who had lost two games in a row prior to kick-off, were back on level terms 10 minutes later after Samuel fired a thunderous shot into the roof of the net.

However, Cruzeiro were not to be denied a fifth consecutive league victory, midfielder Ribeiro restoring the home side's lead from close range in the 63rd minute as Marcelo Oliveira's men became the first team since Sao Paulo in 2007 to clinch consecutive titles.

Corinthians are three points adrift of Sao Paulo following their narrow 1-0 win at home to rivals Gremio, who slumped to consecutive defeats.

Paolo Guerrero's 83rd-minute goal was enough for Corinthians to stay third, which guarantees a spot in the 2015 Copa Libertadores group stage.

Internacional are three points further back in fourth, occupying the Copa Libertadores first stage position after Fabricio scored in the 90th minute to give his side a 2-1 win over Atletico Mineiro on Saturday.

In other results, Chapecoense and Coritiba boosted their survival hopes with victories as Criciuma were relegated.

Chapecoense moved three points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a 2-0 win at home to second-bottom Botafogo inspired by Leandro's second-half brace.

Coritiba downed Palmeiras, who are just one point above the drop zone, by the same scoreline.

Cellar-dwelling Criciuma will play in Brazil's second-tier competition next season after they drew 1-1 with Flamengo.

Two goals to Pablo saw Figueirense to a 2-0 triumph over Vitoria, Atletico PR overcame third-bottom Bahia 2-1, while a 90th-minute Fred goal salvaged a 2-2 draw for Fluminense at Sport Recife.