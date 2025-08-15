Arsenal given Eberechi Eze boost, after Gunner 'confides desire' to move

Arsenal have been granted hope in their bid to bring Eberechi Eze to the Emirates Stadium.

Eze left Arsenal as a child, finding himself released from the club's Hale End academy before moving onto Fulham and Reading, and eventually establishing himself in the Football League with Queens Park Rangers.

The Gunners have been extensively linked with the no.10 this summer, however, with manager Mikel Arteta looking to inject a little more creativity into his team ahead of the new season.

Eberechi Eze's move to Arsenal inches a little nearer, as the building blocks fall into place

Mikel Arteta still has work to do in the transfer market (Image credit: Alamy)

The Gunners have enjoyed a busy summer in which six major signings have joined the club, including a much-coveted new centre-forward in Viktor Gyokeres and a world-class holding midfielder signing in Martin Zubimendi.

With Arsenal having already committed a significant outlay this summer without major sales, FourFourTwo understands that the arrival of Eze – or any other major attacking incoming – is dependent on players leaving, as much to balance the wage structure as to bring in transfer fees.

With that in mind, a report from Italian newspaper Il Mattino has been relayed by CalcioNapoli1926, with a major departure outlined in the shape of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Napoli are said to be interested in the inverted full-back, who has “confided his desire” to end his time in N5 after featuring in just 15 Premier League games last season, following the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly and the signing of Riccardo Calafiori.

Zinchenko recently spoke to The Athletic about his playing situation, claiming that “a player who doesn't play is nothing”, suggesting a move could well be on the cards as he looks to find minutes elsewhere.

FourFourTwo understands that Zinchenko would likely not be directly replaced in the Arsenal squad, with another eight players capable of playing across the back four – but that his wages of £150,000-a-week, as per Capology, could well go towards a new signing.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been somewhat sidelined at Arsenal (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

If Arsenal are to sign Eberechi Eze this summer, it is most likely that the England international will be a direct replacement for Leandro Trossard.

Eze is worth €55 million, according to Transfermarkt.