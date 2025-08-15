Tottenham handed green light for sudden Conor Gallagher move: report

Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have been given a clear pathway to bring Conor Gallagher to the club.

Despite their impressive showing in the UEFA Super Cup defeat this week, Tottenham are still in the market for new signings, having had a quiet summer under new manager Thomas Frank.

Spurs have confirmed Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso on permanent deals following their loan spells last term, while adding Mohammed Kudus – but could yet be about to make further additions in finalising their squad.

Conor Gallagher's long-awaited Tottenham Hotspur move is finally on the cards

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has had a quiet summer, all things considered (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs were heavily rumoured to be interested in Conor Gallagher when he left Chelsea for Atletico Madrid, and were linked once again last summer amid Ange Postecoglou's squad rebuild.

While the Lilywhites moved to bring highly-rated wonderkids Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall to the club, however, they could look to improve their midfield once again this summer following Yves Bissouma's disciplinary issues and James Maddison sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in preseason that will likely sideline him for the whole season.

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison looks to be out for the season already (Image credit: Getty Images)

Friday’s edition of Spanish publication Marca has revealed via Sport Witness that Gallagher is “seriously considering” his return to England amid boss Diego Simeone favouring Pablo Barrios and summer signing Johnny Cardoso in central midfield.

The report names Newcastle United as an interested party – despite their imminent move for Jacob Ramsey – with journalist Ruben Uria claiming via Fichajes that Spurs and an unnamed club are also in the mix for Gallagher.

FourFourTwo understands that while the Epsom-born schemer is a long-term target, a playmaker may well be a higher priority for the North Londoners right now – unless they pivot and view Gallagher as a player who can make a difference creatively.

Tottenham are said to have approached Crystal Palace over Eberechi Eze – and after Gallagher impressed on loan at Selhurst Park during the 2021/22 season, in which the club made the FA Cup semi-finals under Patrick Vieira, Palace could well be Uria's “unnamed club”.

Conor Gallagher could be coming back to London

Tottenham are also in the market for a replacement for Son Heung-min, who left for Major League Soccer earlier this summer.

Gallagher is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €40 million.