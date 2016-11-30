BREAKING NEWS: Southgate confirmed as England manager

Gareth Southgate has been appointed full-time England boss on a four-year deal.

The 46-year-old was appointed interim boss of the Three Lions in September following the departure of Sam Allardyce, who managed just one match before he was caught up in a newspaper sting relating to alleged corruption in football.

England have won two and drawn two of their four fixtures under Southgate's stewardship, enough to convince the Football Association that he should lead the team through the remainder of their 2018 World Cup campaign, as well as qualifying for Euro 2020 - set to have its semi-finals and final hosted by Wembley.

Southgate said: "I am extremely proud to be appointed England manager.

"However, I'm also conscious that getting the job is one thing, now I want to do the job successfully.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed working with the players over these past four games and I think there's huge potential.

"I'm determined to give everything I have to give the country a team that they're proud of and one that they're going to enjoy watching play and develop. For me, the hard work starts now."

Southgate helped to steady the ship following Allardyce's high-profile departure after just 67 days in the job, with England winning World Cup qualifiers against Scotland and Malta before drawing in Slovenia to tighten their grip on top spot in Group F.

England also drew 2-2 in a friendly against Spain and only a late comeback from Julen Lopetegui's side denied Southgate's men a famous win at Wembley.

Southgate's full-time appointment had been widely expected and FA chief executive Martin Glenn stated he was in a "strong position" to earn the job after the 3-0 win over Scotland.

The former defender, who won 57 caps as a player between 1995 and 2004, will take charge of his first competitive match as permanent boss on March 26, when England host Lithuania.

Glenn added: "We are delighted to confirm Gareth as England manager.

"He's obviously somebody we know well but it's his understanding of international football and the development set-up at St. George's Park that is important.

"He performed extremely well during the four games he was in temporary charge and he impressed us during a tough interview process."