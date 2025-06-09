Recommended reading

Tottenham Hotspur agree terms with Thomas Frank: report

Tottenham Hotspur are set to appoint Thomas Frank as their new manager, fresh from parting with Ange Postecoglou

Incoming Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank could still see his side play in a European competition next season
Thomas Frank has been a revolutionary figure for Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed terms with Thomas Frank to become their next manager.

Ange Postecoglou was sacked by Tottenham last week after winning the Europa League for the Lilywhites and ending the club's 17-year wait for silverware, with Spurs releasing an intriguing statement blaming the Australian's dismissal on league form.

The club finished 17th in the table last term and are now preparing for a return to the Champions League, with Brentford boss Frank to take charge of the club imminently.

Thomas Frank to become the next Tottenham Hotspur boss, under two remaining conditions

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu applauds the fans after victory over Manchester United in August 2023.

Frank is replacing Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frank is the second-longest reigning head coach in the English top flight behind Pep Guardiola, having taken charge at Griffin Park in 2018 and led the Bees to the Premier League in 2021.

Having never played at the highest level, Frank has managed to keep Brentford up every season since their promotion, with a 41.64 per cent win rate, and was a member of the BBC's Euro 2024 punditry team last summer.

Thomas Frank Brenford manager

Thomas Frank guided Brentford to promotion in 2021 (Image credit: PA)

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed on a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Dane has verbally agreed terms with Spurs.

The deal will be subject, however, to Tottenham matching Brentford's release clause for the manager, though Jacobs claims Frank is now “expected to replace Ange Postecoglou”.

Discussions over backroom staff are said to be ongoing, too.

Ranked at no.29 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever, Frank is tactically astute and an excellent man-manager who has pivoted between a 3-5-2 formation in big games and his more familiar 4-2-3-1.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur (R) and Tottenham Hotspur Men's Manager, Ange Postecoglou, spectate the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Daniel Levy is lining up a replacement for Big Ange (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bookies have named Clause Norgaard and Justin Cochrane as potential options to replace Frank at Brentford.

