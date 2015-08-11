BREAKING NEWS: Stoke secure £12m Shaqiri signature

Stoke City's patience in their pursuit of Xherdan Shaqiri has paid off with the Switzerland international signing in a £12million deal.

The transfer of Shaqiri from Inter to the Britannia Stadium was confirmed on Tuesday, with talks between the winger and Stoke having resumed over the weekend.

In July, Stoke manager Mark Hughes had claimed he "did not sense" that Shaqiri was enthusiastic about moving to the Premier League outfit, but the 23-year-old has seemingly had a change of heart.