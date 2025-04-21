‘I think I showed I could do it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke many times. It was very windy there and the fans were always behind us – it was a loud stadium’: Xherdan Shaqiri busts the Stoke City myth

Has there been a more emotive footballing question than ‘can he do it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke?’, which became a part of the game’s lexicon in the early 2010s?

Even 15 years on, just hearing the words gives you a chill, as your mind is instantly transported back to the ground formerly known as the Britannia, where the wind whipped around and Tony Pulis’ team of man mountains where just a Rory Delap throw-in away from upsetting the Premier League’s percieved natural order.

The implication of the phrase was that even the game’s best flair players, such as Lionel Messi, would not be able to cope with these very English conditions, but how true was the saying?

Xherdan Shaqiri debunks the 'cold, rainy night in Stoke' myth

Shaqiri was signed my former Potters boss Mark Hughes in 2015

In 2015, Stoke City signed Xherdan Shaqiri from Inter Milan, with the Swiss winger adding a world away from the stereotypical Potters bruiser that inspired the saying. So what did the skilful winger make of the phrase - and whether or not he could indeed produce on such a night?

“I didn’t know about it at first, but I did afterwards," Shaqiri exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "I think I showed I could do it, many times – 100 per cent. It was very windy there! The wind made it tough for away teams because the corners of the stadium were open.

Shaqiri would make 92 appearances for Stoke City

“I remember the goalkeeper [Asmir Begovic] scoring one time with a long ball because of the wind! The fans were always behind us. It was a loud stadium with unbelievable support, so it was always difficult to play against Stoke.”

Shaqiri’s move to the Potteries came after spells with FC Basel and Bayern Munich, during which the Swiss had established a reputation as one of the most promising young players in Europe, with FourFourTwo ranking him as the fifth-best player outside the top six in 2018. So how did it come about?

"It was important for me to have the confidence of the club and the coach, and Mark Hughes really wanted me,” he adds. “A couple of clubs were interested but Stoke gave me the best option to play my game and grow as a player.

“I was still young [23] and going to the Premier League was always a big dream. I loved being at Stoke. They have a big history, as one of the oldest clubs in the world.”

The Swiss netted 15 times for the Potters

Now back at his former side Basel, after stints at Liverpool, Lyon and Chicago Fire, the 33-year-old admits he would like to return to Stoke on a watching brief.

“When I have time to go to some games, I would like to go back there. I learned a lot as a footballer, not only offensively but defensively, too! We had a good team and a lot of big names.”