Quiz! Can you name the 28 players with 100+ Premier League goals?

Before Ian Rush turns up to give us a dressing down: we all know that football wasn’t really invented in 1992. Yet the start of the Premier League era, with its increased live coverage, fancy foreigners and erotic adverts did represent a shift in the English game – and these are the goalscorers who’ve defined it.

Each of these players have hit the magical mark of 100 Premier League goals, from well-travelled strikers to one-club men. Only four are still playing in the Premier League, but two of those in particular are muscling their way up this table and into the pantheon of all-time greats.

Below we’ve given you each player’s current Premier League goal total, plus their playing position. Six minutes are on the clock and we’d love to know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best (with proof!), if you don’t give answers away. Then why not challenge some pals too?

*Still playing in the Premier League in 2017/18

THEN READ...

RANKED! The 50 worst players in Premier League history

QUIZ! Can you name these foreign ‘90s Premier League players?

---

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com