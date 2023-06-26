Quiz! Can you name every stadium to ever host a Premier League game?
60 grounds have hosted a top-flight match since 1992 – can you name every single one?
12 minutes on the clock, 60 grounds to guess.
Since 1992, some of the most iconic football stadiums in the history of the game have hosted matches in the Premier League.
We've listed them all today, ordering by capacity, and we'd like you to guess them. There's an asterisk next to a few – these are the grounds which are no longer in use, with the clubs who used them moving on.
We'll accept a name if it's a sponsor and we'll accept the sponsor of the ground either now or when that stadium was hosting Premier League football. We're kind like that.
How many of them have you been to? How many do you remember?
