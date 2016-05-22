Brocchi: Milan didn't deserve to lose

Cristian Brocchi felt AC Milan did not deserve to lose to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final after watching his side produce an almost complete performance.

Milan's hearts were broken by Juventus after extra time in Rome on Saturday as substitute Alvaro Morata gave the Italian champions a dramatic 1-0 victory.

Brocchi and Co. had nullified Juve throughout the 90 minutes, while creating opportunities themselves in a performance superior to their seventh-place finish in Serie A, until Morata struck in the 110th minute.

Despite the heartbreaking result, coach Brocchi insisted Milan could walk away with their heads held high.

"I saw for the first time my hand in this team tonight. I have worked intensely in these past few days. For the first time I saw my team do what I asked of them," Brocchi told the Milan Channel.

"I think we showed what we're capable of tonight, but unfortunately we go away with a defeat which we did not deserve. I am certain that if we had played like this in other games that our season would have turned out differently.

"I have worked really hard to create this spirit and for this reason I am disappointed because I believed we could win and I am sad that we could not make the fans happy. I saw the right approach and I think we were the only side to really frustrate Juve this season.

"We have to work hard every week and every game, just like we have done this week."