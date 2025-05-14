How to watch Milan vs Bologna: Live streams, TV channels for Coppa Italia final

Watch Milan vs Bologna as the 2025 Coppa Italia final takes place at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.

Last year's winners, Juventus, beat Atalanta to claim their 15th title, but the competition will have a new winner as we approach the showpiece event.

Read on for all the details on how to watch AC Milan vs Bologna live streams wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025.

• Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

• Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

• TV & streaming: Premier Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | DAZN (Australia)

Watch AC Milan vs Bologna in the UK

In the UK, you can watch AC Milan vs Bologna on Premier Sports.

Virgin TV customers can subscribe to Premier Sports at a cost of £15.99 and get access to Premier Sports 1 & 2.

For Sky customers, the Premier Sports Pack (Premier Sports 1 & 2 & LaLigaTV) costs from only £11.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Video customers can add Premier Sports at a cost of £15.99 a month and get access to Premier Sports 1 & 2 & LaLigaTV.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST on Wednesday evening.

Watch AC Milan vs Bologna in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Coppa Italia football in the US, and that's where you can find a AC Milan vs Bologna live stream.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and with that you also get every Champions League live stream. They also have a free trial at the moment so you could in theory watch the game for free if you didn't feel you'd get enough value out of it long-term.

Where else can I watch AC Milan vs Bologna?

Australia: DAZN

Canada: TLN TV

New Zealand: DAZN

Can I watch AC Milan vs Bologna for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch AC Milan vs Bologna for free on GXR on Wednesday. GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna from anywhere

