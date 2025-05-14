How to watch Milan vs Bologna: Live streams, TV channels for Coppa Italia final
Stadio Olimpico hosts the 2025 Coppa Italia final
Watch Milan vs Bologna as the 2025 Coppa Italia final takes place at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.
Last year's winners, Juventus, beat Atalanta to claim their 15th title, but the competition will have a new winner as we approach the showpiece event.
Read on for all the details on how to watch AC Milan vs Bologna live streams wherever you are in the world.
Key information
• Date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025.
• Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
• Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome.
• TV & streaming: Premier Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | DAZN (Australia)
Watch AC Milan vs Bologna in the UK
In the UK, you can watch AC Milan vs Bologna on Premier Sports.
Virgin TV customers can subscribe to Premier Sports at a cost of £15.99 and get access to Premier Sports 1 & 2.
For Sky customers, the Premier Sports Pack (Premier Sports 1 & 2 & LaLigaTV) costs from only £11.99 per month.
Amazon Prime Video customers can add Premier Sports at a cost of £15.99 a month and get access to Premier Sports 1 & 2 & LaLigaTV.
Kick-off is at 20:00 BST on Wednesday evening.
Watch AC Milan vs Bologna in the US
Paramount+ is the home of Coppa Italia football in the US, and that's where you can find a AC Milan vs Bologna live stream.
What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.
Where else can I watch AC Milan vs Bologna?
Australia: DAZN
Canada: TLN TV
New Zealand: DAZN
Can I watch AC Milan vs Bologna for free?
Fans in certain countries can watch AC Milan vs Bologna for free on GXR on Wednesday. GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.
How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna from anywhere
What if you're away from home for AC Milan vs Bologna, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
