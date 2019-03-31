Brown: I can’t remember Kent flashpoint in Old Firm derby

Celtic captain Scott Brown claimed he could not remember being struck by Ryan Kent as he tried to downplay the flashpoints he was at the heart of during his side’s 2-1 win over Rangers.

The midfielder was elbowed by Alfredo Morelos, who was sent off, and also on the receiving end from Kent immediately after James Forrest’s 85th-minute winner as the Rangers goalscorer lashed out at him in an incident which was seemingly missed by the match officials.

Andy Halliday was shown a second yellow card after the full-time whistle for remonstrating with Brown after the Hoops skipper celebrated in front of the visiting supporters.

Brown had clipped the heels of Morelos in the 31st minute and got the response he no doubt hoped for.

“He just gave me an elbow,” the 33-year-old told Sky Sports. “You can’t do that, especially in modern-day football with the amount of cameras there are.

“But it’s all about us, it’s about our performance levels. First half we dictated play. Second half we had to dig deep but our fitness levels showed late on.”

When asked about the Kent incident, Brown said: “I can’t even remember that.”

Scott Brown and Andy Halliday clashed after the final whistle (Ian Rutherford/PA)

When asked what happened with Halliday, Brown said: “He came up to congratulate me.”

Brown was slightly more forthcoming about his tactics on social media later, posting a photo of Morelos trudging towards the tunnel with a number of fishing emojis underneath.