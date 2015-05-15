Bruce hopes final twist saves Hull

Steve Bruce is "quietly confident" Hull City can snatch a result at Tottenham on Saturday to prompt a final twist in the race for Premier League survival.

Hull could go into the final game of the season already relegated if they lose at White Hart Lane and results go against them before hosting Manchester United on the last day.

Bruce saw his side turn in a tepid display at home to Burnley last week, a 1-0 defeat was not enough to save the visitors from relegation, but plunged Hull into the mire.

However, Bruce hopes his players will kick on from that performance and they can subsequently benefit from the ever-unpredictable nature of the Premier League.

He said: "The most important thing for me is to go and get a result at Tottenham and keep it alive. If we can do that we give ourselves a chance and let's hope there's another twist, usually there is.

"In the club's history we don't do things easily. To get in the Premier League we had an unbelievable day.

"Let's hope next weekend, we can do the same - keep it alive, produce a performance and see where it takes us.

"We have to perform to the level that will give us a chance but West Brom won at Man U, who'd have thought that? Sunderland won at Everton, who'd have thought that? Leicester winning six of seven, who'd have thought that?

"It shows you what the Premier League is, how difficult it is, how it can change.

"Can we come out fighting, can we produce a performance? If we get beat, it's not enough and we have to accept the consequences of that.

"But I'm quietly confident we will produce a performance which will get us a result."