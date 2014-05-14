Bruce surprised by Brady return to fitness

The Hull City winger has not featured since February after undergoing groin surgery, but he could play a part in Saturday's showpiece against Arsenal at Wembley.

Bruce had not anticipated having the Republic of Ireland international back in contention to face Arsene Wenger's side, but the Hull boss is delighted to see Brady staking his claim.

Unexpected returns of Allan McGregor, Sone Aluko and Paul McShane to fitness have sufficiently boosted Bruce's options - James Chester is expected to be their only doubt ahead of the game with a hamstring issue.

He told The Hull Daily Mail: "Robbie Brady's come from nowhere in the last couple of weeks. It's amazing what an FA Cup final does,

"We've seen him in training for the first time in six months, so it's been incredible.

"Everyone's come through the weekend's game (against Everton) okay, which is good to see. We've got everybody available, who we think should be."

Former Manchester United man Brady has made only one appearance in Hull’s run to the their first FA Cup final - their fourth-round victory at Southend United.