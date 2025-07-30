Wrexham have made a staggering transfer attempt in trying to sign an England international.

Phil Parkinson's side, who were promoted to the Championship last season, are bidding to reach the Premier League in just two years, with the continued help of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Having already been linked with a move for Christian Eriksen this summer, the Welsh club want to assemble a squad capable of competing at the top of the Championship and are planning yet another statement move.

Wrexham make HUGE offer for England international to join

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are now just one division away from the Premier League

Having already recruited former Plymouth man Ryan Hardie, as well as Josh Windass and Danny Ward, Wrexham are wasting no time in sweeping up players who have plenty of experience in the second tier of English football.

But with more to come, they have now turned their attention to an England international, who already has two promotions from the Championship to the Premier League on his footballing CV.

Wrexham earned their third consecutive promotion last season and will play Championship football in 2025/26

According to the Daily Mail, Wrexham have launched a stunning attempt to try and bring former Wolves and Leicester City man Conor Coady to the Racecourse Ground.

Coady, 32, is set to leave Leicester this summer and has plenty of Premier League and Championship know-how under his belt. He most recently played 22 times for the Foxes, as they were relegated back to England's second tier last season.

The report adds how Coady is said to have been 'impressed' with the project shown to him by Wrexham's hierarchy, and that talks are at an early stage. A £7.5m move for Ipswich Town striker Nathan Broadhead is also said to be in the pipeline.

Coady has 198 Premier League appearances to his name and was club captain at Wolves for large parts under Nuno Espirito Santo during which time the Midlands club enjoyed much success. The former Sheffield United man also has ten England caps.

Leicester City defender Conor Coady is wanted by Wrexham

In FourFourTwo's view, Wrexham would be acquiring a leader in Coady and a solid dressing room addition with plenty of experience in both the Championship and Premier League.

At 32, he still has plenty to give and Parkinson would be taking another huge step forward if the club can get a move over the line.