Wrexham make staggering transfer bid for England international: report
Will Wrexham make it back-to-back-to-back-to-back promotions?
Wrexham have made a staggering transfer attempt in trying to sign an England international.
Phil Parkinson's side, who were promoted to the Championship last season, are bidding to reach the Premier League in just two years, with the continued help of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Having already been linked with a move for Christian Eriksen this summer, the Welsh club want to assemble a squad capable of competing at the top of the Championship and are planning yet another statement move.
Wrexham make HUGE offer for England international to join
Having already recruited former Plymouth man Ryan Hardie, as well as Josh Windass and Danny Ward, Wrexham are wasting no time in sweeping up players who have plenty of experience in the second tier of English football.
But with more to come, they have now turned their attention to an England international, who already has two promotions from the Championship to the Premier League on his footballing CV.
According to the Daily Mail, Wrexham have launched a stunning attempt to try and bring former Wolves and Leicester City man Conor Coady to the Racecourse Ground.
Coady, 32, is set to leave Leicester this summer and has plenty of Premier League and Championship know-how under his belt. He most recently played 22 times for the Foxes, as they were relegated back to England's second tier last season.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The report adds how Coady is said to have been 'impressed' with the project shown to him by Wrexham's hierarchy, and that talks are at an early stage. A £7.5m move for Ipswich Town striker Nathan Broadhead is also said to be in the pipeline.
Coady has 198 Premier League appearances to his name and was club captain at Wolves for large parts under Nuno Espirito Santo during which time the Midlands club enjoyed much success. The former Sheffield United man also has ten England caps.
In FourFourTwo's view, Wrexham would be acquiring a leader in Coady and a solid dressing room addition with plenty of experience in both the Championship and Premier League.
At 32, he still has plenty to give and Parkinson would be taking another huge step forward if the club can get a move over the line.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
