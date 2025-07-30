Manchester United in talks with Arsenal fan over huge money move: report

Ruben Amorim's side have been linked with a player he knows very well

Manchester United are undergoing a squad transformation as Ruben Amorim seeks to knock his side into shape.

The club have already recruited a specialist wing-back in Patrick Dorgu earlier this year, and now Amorim has his dual 10s nailed down in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo for a 3-4-2-1 setup.

Squeezing those two into the side together will likely see club captain Bruno Fernandes drop deeper into midfield, which in itself creates a new recruitment headache.

Ruben Amorim casts his eyes back to Sporting for Fernandes companion

The United captain may be needed for a deeper midfielder role, but would require support (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernandes can create chances and goals from nothing but his command of the ball under pressure and in tight spaces is not the Portuguese international's forte. The more defensive side of the game is not his strong suit, either.

They are attributes which could be exposed more readily if he is to play a deeper role, so Fernandes could do with a more commanding, agile and physical presence beside him.

Morten Hjulmand could solve a key squad issue at Old Trafford (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

In their search to fulfil that role, Italian outlet Calciomercato claim the Red Devils have already submitted a €40m bid for Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who worked under Amorim before the head coach's Man United switch.

The Dane is also admired by Juventus, but they have work to do with sales before they can think about a big-money deal.

Hjulmand reportedly has an €80m release clause in his contract, but Sporting are said to be willing to negotiate at the €50m mark.

Hjulmand may have found the move tougher in the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, however, due to his passion for Arsenal. The Denmark international has the Gunners' club crest tattooed on his left arm.

Amorim worked with Hjulmand during his time with Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Hjulmand is exactly the sort of player United need if they are to utilise Fernandes in a deeper midfield role, with questions still being asked about the suitability of Manuel Ugarte.

Should the Manchester club land the Dane and find a new striker, Amorim should, in theory, have the tools at his disposal to make significant improvements on last season.

That tattoo may receive some unwanted attention, though, particularly if Hjulmand were to hypothetically put in a poor performance away at the Emirates Stadium.

Hjulmand is valued at €50m, according to Transfermarkt.