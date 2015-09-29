Buffon eyeing pivotal clash

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is expecting Sevilla to provide his side with a stern test in Wednesday night's Champions League clash.

The Italian champions have struggled in Serie A thus far this term, winning only one of their first six games, but they did start their Champions League campaign with an impressive 2-1 away victory over Manchester City.

Sevilla also won their Group D opener against Borussia Monchengladbach, however, and Buffon feels that the Spanish side's visit to Turin could prove to be a pivotal clash.

"It's a tough game for us," he said. "Sevilla's recent European history tells us just that.

"Like us, they aren't firing on all cylinders in the league, but they got a good win in their first Champions League game.

"We have the opportunity to 'book' the leadership of this group. A victory can often cancel out what has gone wrong in the past.

"We must be aware that we are living in the moment, without losing the desire to think big. If we are sharp and with specific emotional characteristics, we can fight it out with anyone.

"We must try, confronting each other, to give a sense of consistency to our results."