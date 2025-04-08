Top stats as Arsenal entertain Real Madrid in heavyweight Champions League quarter-final clash

By published

Can the Gunners get one over on the reigning European champions?

Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Monaco in the Champions League match at Emirates Stadium in London, England on 11 December, 2024.
Bukayo Saka is back from injury and could make his first Arsenal start since December (Image credit: Alamy)

The Champions League quarter-finals get underway on Tuesday night, and Arsenal are preparing for a mouthwatering last-eight showdown with Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti will go head-to-head on the touchline for the first time since the latter was in charge of Everton, as the Gunners look to make home advantage count in the first leg at Emirates Stadium.

It could be a momentous night in North London; here’s our pick of the stats to preview the action.

19 years later…

Thierry Henry celebrates after scoring for Arsenal during the Champions League last 16 match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain on 21 February, 2006.

Thierry Henry celebrates after scoring what remains the only goal to date between Arsenal and Real Madrid (Image credit: Alamy)

It’s been almost two decades since the only previous meetings between Arsenal and Real Madrid, in the last 16 of the 2005/06 Champions League – before two Gunners starlets who ought to be involved on Tuesday, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, were even born.

Thierry Henry’s stunning solo effort in the first leg at the Bernabeu proved to be the only goal of the tie, and the Gunners ultimately went on to reach their first Champions League final – where they were beaten by Barcelona.

Arsenal have only made it as far as the semi-finals once since then – in 2008/09 – and as they look to do so again, they’ll probably want to forget about one rather ominous stat: Madrid have knocked out English opposition in the quarter-finals in each of the last four Champions League campaigns.

Arsenal’s continental fortress

Arsenal players celebrate with Oleksandr Zinchenko after he scored their side's first goal of the Champions League last 16 match against PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium in London, England on 12 March, 2025.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with PSV to complete a comprehensive 9-3 aggregate win in the last 16 (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal haven’t lost any of their last 16 home European games in 90 or 120 minutes, with their only defeat of any form during that run coming on penalties against Sporting Lisbon in the 2022/23 Europa League last 16.

By those criteria, the Gunners are on their longest home unbeaten run in Europe since between 2004 and 2009: 27 matches including qualifiers. However, 10 of those 27 were played at Highbury, meaning avoiding defeat to Madrid will see them equal their longest European unbeaten stretch at Emirates Stadium.

Are Madrid stuttering?

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain on 5 April, 2025.

Vinicius Junior's goal couldn't prevent Real Madrid from losing to Valencia last time out (Image credit: Alamy)

It’s a mark of Real Madrid’s outrageous consistency under Carlo Ancelotti that they’ve just gone two games without winning inside 90 minutes for only the third time this season. Los Blancos suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to struggling Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday, four days after beating Real Sociedad 5-4 on aggregate following a thrilling 4-4 draw after extra time in the Copa del Rey.

You have to go back to March 2023 for the last time Madrid went three matches without recording a victory inside 90 minutes – and, well, this one can’t go to extra time.

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...

More about analysis
Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest fends off Lucas Digne of Aston Villa during the Premier League match at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on 14 December, 2024.

Aston Villa's imperious home record and the Nottingham Forest roadshow: our pick of the stats ahead of key clash in Premier League race for Europe
Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest runs with the ball during the Premier League match against Manchester United at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on 1 April, 2025.

Fantasy Premier League: Four players you should consider signing for Gameweek 31
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - APRIL 2: Head coach Jose Mourinho of Fenerbahce looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Ulker Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on April 2, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho being lined up for shock high-profile managerial job: report
See more latest
Most Popular
Ruud van Nistelrooy remained unbeaten as interim head coach at Manchester United
How to watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United online from anywhere – Live stream and TV details for Premier League game
Harry Kane modelling his signature boot.
“It’s all those 1 percent gains – the small moments are just as crucial as the big” Exclusive: Harry Kane tells FFT about his new signature Skechers boots, superstitions and fulfilling childhood dreams
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur (R) and Tottenham Hotspur Men&#039;s Manager, Ange Postecoglou, spectate the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
Is Spurs vs Southampton on TV? Live streams for Sunday's Premier League game
Michael Owen of Manchester United celebrates scoring their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 20 2009, in Manchester, England.
Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's starting XI from their 4-3 win over Manchester City in 2009?
Manchester City and Manchester United will go toe-to-toe for the first time this season on Sunday
Watch Man United vs Man City: Live streams, TV channels for the Manchester derby today
Enzo Maresca wants to improve his attack and could look to weaken a fellow top-four rival
Is Brentford vs Chelsea on TV? Live streams, kick-off time for Sunday Premier League game
Raul Jimenez of Fulham battles with Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on December 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England
How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool: Live streams and TV details for Sunday afternoon Premier League game
Raphina of FC Barcelona and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona participate in the Top 16 game of the UEFA Champions League between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at Stadium Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain, on March 11, 2025.
Watch Barcelona vs Real Betis: Live streams for La Liga clash
Tammy Abraham of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on November 28 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Line-up quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's starting XI from their 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest in 2018?
Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest fends off Lucas Digne of Aston Villa during the Premier League match at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on 14 December, 2024.
Aston Villa's imperious home record and the Nottingham Forest roadshow: our pick of the stats ahead of key clash in Premier League race for Europe