Burnley on course for Olympiacos in Europa League play-off round
Greece's most successful club could prove the final hurdle for Burnley as they seek to come through Europa League qualifying.
Burnley's bid for a maiden Europa League group-stage berth will hinge on a clash with either Olympiacos or Luzern if they reach the play-off round.
The Premier League side, who beat Aberdeen on the way to the third qualifying round, can move within one step of the main draw if they overcome Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir over two legs.
Greek heavyweights Olympiacos then loom as the likelier of two possible obstacles in the final stage of qualifying.
Rangers, meanwhile, could get the chance to exact revenge on Progres Niederkorn, the Luxembourg-based outfit that dumped them out of the tournament just over 12 months ago.
Steven Gerrard's men first face Maribor, with Russia's Ufa the other potential play-off round opponent for two clubs with Champions League pedigree.
Elsewhere, five-time winners Sevilla are expected to see off Zalgiris and advance to an enviable draw of either Sigma Olomouc or Kairat Almaty, while RB Lepizig could meet Braga if both escape the third qualifying round.
CONFIRMED: play-off round draw main path Who will qualify? August 6, 2018
