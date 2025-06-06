Crystal Palace facing European ban, with Brighton potentially benefiting

Crystal Palace's efforts to sidestep UEFA regulations over multi-club ownership have so far fallen on deaf ears, which could mean they are prohibited from entering next season's Europa League - or even from dropping into the Conference League.

Oliver Glasner's side earned qualification to the competition by winning the FA Cup last month.

But the club's owners also have shareholders in other clubs who have qualified for the Europa League and the Conference League, and did not take the required steps to satisfy UEFA before the deadline in March.

John Textor's ownership of both Crystal Palace and Lyon is proving problematic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palace are far from unique in being part of a multi-club ownership model, and last year UEFA set out criteria for how two clubs who share owners can compete in the same European competition.

Manchester City and sister club Girona both played in last year's Champions League, while Manchester United's sister club Nice played alongside them in the Europa League.

Lyon finished 6th in Ligue 1 to claim a Europa League place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both clubs' owners satisfied UEFA by putting their shares in the French and Spanish clubs into blind trusts - essentially a third party appointed to look out for the interests of that club only, without any consideration for the wider ownership group.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis did the same thing with Forest earlier this year to avoid a potential conflict with Greek side Olympiacos, who he also owns, in case they both ended up qualifying for the Champions League.

However, that does not appear to be an option for Palace at this point, as UEFA rules dictate that it must have occurred by no later than March 1 for an exemption to be granted, and Palace did not hit that deadline.

Palace's issue is that Lyon are also owned by their part-owner John Textor and have also qualified for the Europa League. Although usually in these circumstances a club would be able to take a step down to a lower European competition, fellow Palace co-owner David Blitzer is registered as the majority owner of Brondby... who have qualified for the Conference League.

Brighton and Nottingham Forest would be in line to benefit if Crystal Palace were denied entry to Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lyon and Brondby would take priority over Palace for the two competitions as UEFA favours the side that finished highest in their respective leagues, and 12th-placed Palace finished lower than their sister clubs in both cases.

The Guardian report that Palace club suits met with UEFA representatives on Tuesday to try and iron out a compromise, but were unable to reach an agreement.

Textor has indicated he intends to sell his shares in Palace but the Guardian add that 'there is little realistic prospect of that happening in time to influence Uefa’s decision, with the Europa League qualifying draw due to take place on June 17.'

If UEFA do deny Palace entry to Europe, their place would go to the next highest-qualifying Premier League team. That would mean 7th-placed Nottingham Forest would be upgraded to the Europa League, and 8th-placed Brighton and Hove Albion would get Forest's Conference League place.