The Premier League could have up to eight teams competing in a European competition next season.

We now know England will have six sides in next season's Champions League, with the top five gaining a spot in Europe's most elite club competition, as well as one of Manchester United or Tottenham, following the Europa League final.

But with Crystal Palace shocking Manchester City to gain their spot in the Europa League after the FA Cup final, what are the remaining permutations as we reach the climax of the Premier League season?

As it stands, the top five in the Premier League will gain qualification for next season's Champions League through English teams' performance regarding UEFA's coefficient rules.

England's top flight will also gain two Europa League spots, with the first one usually gained by the side who finishes fifth in the Premier League table at the end of the season, but this term, it will go to the sixth-best side.

The next Europa League place will go to the FA Cup winners, the Eagles, whilst Newcastle United have already gained a place in at least the Conference League after they won the Carabao Cup.

But the Magpies look set to gain qualification to the Champions League via a top-five finish, so another spot will be up for grabs. Chelsea could also have their say, given they are set to compete in the final of the Conference League against Real Betis later this month.

However, eighth place would now qualify for Europe too, if Chelsea win the Conference League and finish sixth.

Alternatively, if Newcastle finish in seventh, or Chelsea win the Conference League and Chelsea finish seventh, the Premier League gets an extra team in the Europa League. Bonkers.

For the few clubs looking to finish in eighth - Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Fulham - the performance of Chelsea is now their only chance of playing in Europe next season.

In FourFourTwo's view, it is set to be a frantic end to the 2024/25 season, with there still so many avenues and permitations to be ironed out.