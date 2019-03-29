Burnley will come through relegation battle – Ben Mee

Burnley defender Ben Mee is confident the Clarets will avoid relegation as they prepare to face Wolves on Saturday.

Sean Dyche’s men are currently 17th in the Premier League with seven matches left to play, two points above 18th-placed Cardiff, who have a game in hand and visit Turf Moor in a fortnight.

Burnley slumped to a fourth successive defeat last time out as they were beaten 2-1 at home by 10-man Leicester.

Regarding the edginess there was around the ground at that game, Mee was quoted on Burnley’s official website as saying: “That’s understandable.

“We are where we are and we need to stick together, and we will come through it.

“We need the support of everybody to get behind us and it’s going to be a big day (on Saturday).

“It’s a big game. They are in good form and we need to be on our game and as sharp as we can be to overcome it.

“The international lads have been away but the lads who’ve been here have had a good couple of weeks and we are ready to go.

“We want to put right what we couldn’t do in the other games.”

Saturday’s contest, against a Wolves outfit who currently lie seventh and have lost only one of their last eight league games, will be Burnley’s 300th match with Dyche in charge.

The first was a 2-0 Championship win over Wolves at Turf Moor in November 2012, with Mee playing the full duration.

Burnley have subsequently been promoted to the top flight twice, and finished seventh last season.

Playing on Saturday will take Mee to 237 appearances under Dyche, the most by any member of the current squad.

And the 29-year-old centre-back said: “A lot has happened. The club has moved forward so far.

“I don’t think anyone could have imagined when the gaffer came in how much the club would have changed in that time-frame.

“It’s been a good fit. Sometimes you get that. We’ve bucked the trend as a club and a team.

“It’s been a fantastic journey – so far – and it’s something we want to keep going and keep moving the club forward with.

“It’s certainly one I want to continue on.”

Burnley on Friday announced they had made a record net profit of £36.6million during the financial year ending June 2018.

That is up from £22.2m the previous season, when Burnley finished 16th, and beats the previous club-record profit of £30.1m recorded in June 2015, after they finished second-bottom of the division.

The latest accounts reveal turnover rose from £121m to £138.9m for 2017-18, largely due to the greater prize money for finishing seventh, with the increase in net profit largely due to the sales of Michael Keane to Everton and Andre Gray to Watford. Wages grew from £61m to £81m.