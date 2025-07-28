When is the Lionesses Parade: All you need to know about England's Euro 2025 victory celebrations, how to attend and how to watch on TV

Lionesses fans can help celebrate the side's Euro 2025 victory with a victory parade and a celebration in London on Tuesday afternoon - or if you can't make it there, you can watch from home on TV.

England retained their trophy by beating Spain in Sunday's final, despite going 1-0 down to Mariona Caldentey's header in the first half.

Sarina Wiegman's side equalised through Alessia Russo after the break to force the game to extra-time, and the Lionesses then triumphed in the shootout with Chloe Kelly ultimately scoring the decisive penalty - in trademark distinctive fashion, of course.

That victory saw England lift the trophy again having also won the previous edition of the tournament in 2022.

England's homecoming with the trophy will be marked publicly on Tuesday lunchtime (July 28) - here's all you need to know about how to join in either by being there or by watching live on TV.

How to attend England Women's Euro 2025 victory parade in London

The parade will end in front of the Queen Victoria Memorial at Buckingham Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

The squad and staff will take an open-top bus out of Horse Guards Road on the north-east corner of St James's Park and proceed down The Mall to the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace. You can see the route on Google Maps here.

The bus will set off at 12:10pm on Tuesday and will take around 20 minutes to make it to the palace.

After the bus arrives, there will be a 30 minute official celebration at Buckingham Palace.

Tickets are not required and the event is free of charge; however, those who wish the make use of the limited number of spaces available on an accessible viewing area should pre-book by emailing accessibility@victorycelebration.co.uk.

The route for England's Euro 2025 victory parade (dotted blue line) (Image credit: Google Maps)

The roads will be closed from 7am to 6pm on Tuesday, and there is no parking available, so using public transport and leaving extra time for your journey is strongly advised. However, the road closures will also affect bus routes - the TfL site will have all the information you need to plan your journey.

The nearest tube stops for the route are Charing Cross, Green Park, Piccadilly Circus, Victoria and Westminster. Charing Cross and Victoria can also be reached by National Rail.

Stewards will be on hand at all stations to offer guidance, including the location of first aid points. Those travelling in groups are advised to stick close together to avoid getting separated. In particular, children's hands should be held to ensure they don't get lost in the crowd.

Fans are encouraged to bring flags, horns and whistles, as well as their own food and drink (no glass bottles). Water refill stations will be available on the Mall. Fans are however asked not to bring stools, folding chairs, flares, fireworks, tents, barbecues or drones.

Attendees should use the public toilets in St James' Park. Only if they need to, like. Don't force yourself.

How to watch England Women's Euro 2025 victory parade on TV

England beat Spain to retain the Euros trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The parade will be broadcast live on the BBC, ITV and Sky with coverage due to start at midday.

At time of writing none of those broadcasters have yet updated their listings to indicate which channels, specifically, will be showing the celebrations.