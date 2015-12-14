Busquets: Barca won't take it easy against Guangzhou

Sergio Busquets is eager for Barcelona to adjust to their new surroundings quickly and not underestimate Guangzhou Evergrande TaobAo in the Club World Cup.

The European champions have travelled to Japan for the competition and will take on Luiz Felipe Scolari's team in Yokohama on Thursday.

Their Chinese opponents are unbeaten in 28 competitive fixtures and the Barca midfielder knows a place in the final is not a foregone conclusion.

"We are excited now. We are going to face Guangzhou in the semi-final, a team with Brazilian players and Scolari, who have not lost for a long time," said Busquets.

"So, we have to prepare for the game as every game to get the victory.

"It was a long journey, so we are trying to acclimatise to the changed time and the jet lag.

"It's an exciting moment for us because it's very difficult to win Club World Cup, a really tough tournament with very good teams, at the end of a tough year in which we've been blighted by injuries."

The winner of the clash will play either Sanfrecce Hiroshima or River Plate in the final in Yokohama on Sunday.