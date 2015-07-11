Cabaye: Palace move will keep me in France squad

Yohan Cabaye believes regular action at Crystal Palace can cement his place in France's Euro 2016 squad.

Palace secured the midfielder for a club-record fee from French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, with Cabaye penning a three-year deal at Selhurst Park.

With Euro 2016 on home soil, Cabaye was desperate to feature more often than he had at PSG, claiming he had suffered a tough relationship with Laurent Blanc.

After a stop-start 18 months in his homeland, Cabaye hopes to replicate the kind of form he displayed at Newcastle United, under former St James' Park boss Alan Pardew.

When asked if he viewed his move as a backwards step, Cabaye told L'Equipe: "Sincerely, no. And in any case, this point does not concern me.

"In England there are no easy matches. You can beat a top-four team one week then lose to a weaker side the next.

"I would like it to have happened differently [at PSG] and I have done all I could to change the situation. But it's like that in a career: there are highs and lows.

"Making the squad for Euro 2016's my big objective.

"I want to show Didier Deschamps I'm still here and I'll work as a consequence. I'll do everything to regain the rhythm I had before signing for Paris."