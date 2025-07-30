Arsenal report: Oliver Glasner makes public plea to KEEP Eberechi Eze

Oliver Glasner has made a public appeal to Crystal Palace's officials to keep hold of Eberechi Eze.

The Eagles are attempting to fend off Arsenal's advances at present, with Mikel Arteta said to have made Eze his next summer target, after they recently completed the signing of Viktor Gyokeres.

Palace, current holders of the FA Cup, are also hoping club captain Marc Guehi will stay at the club, with a number of Premier League clubs showing their interest in the talented defender.

Oliver Glasner PLEADS for Eberechi Eze to stay at the club and reject Arsenal

Eberechi Eze scored 14 times for Crystal Palace last season (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal target Eze's worth to Palace is astronomical, so it's no surprise Glasner wants to keep hold of his star midfielder heading into the new season. Having scored the only goal in their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, the England international also chipped in with 14 strikes and 11 assists last season in all competitions.

Valued by Transfermarkt at £55m (£47.5m), Eze joined the Eagles back in 2020 from QPR and has since gone on to establish himself as one of the Premier League's most sought-after stars.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has done a terrific job at Selhurst Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Mirror, the Gunners opened talks over a move for Eze towards the end of June, with his release clause thought to be in the region of £70million. Glasner has now warned Palace that selling the former R's man would be a step too far.

"Even though all the players are still here, we haven't made the most of the transfer window so far," an irked Glasner admitted to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung. "I was promised that we would be more active and bring in the new players earlier this year.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As of now, I have 17 outfield players. I hope we don't lose any more. If that happens and we get four new ones on deadline day like last year, another false start is possible."

Palace have spent sheepishly in the summer window so far, with only Borna Sosa and Walter Benitez having been recruited so far, for a combined £2m.

Crystal Palace signed Borna Sosa earlier this summer from Ajax (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal will have had a terrific window if they manage to pull off the signing of Eze before the deadline.

But having already spent nearly £200m on incomings, it remains to be seen just how high they can go for the England international.