CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly fall short again, Smouha eliminate AC Leopards

Eight-time CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly have been eliminated at the second round for the second year in succession, losing on penalties to Moghreb Tetouan.

The Egyptian outfit, who hold the record for most titles in the tournament's history, went into Saturday's second leg trailing 1-0 from the away fixture, courtesy of Mouhcine Iajour's stoppage time goal in Morocco.

However, Abdallah Said pulled Al Ahly level in the tie with a low strike to the bottom left-hand corner shortly before half-time, giving his side hope of a place in the group stage.

That goal eventually forced the tie to penalties, but Al Ahly were unable to get the better of their opponents in the shootout, losing 4-3.

The scenario is all too familiar for the club's fans, having dropped out at the same stage last season, with Al Ahly Benghazi their conquerors on that occasion.

Al Ahly now enter the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round.

In the day's other second-round clash, Smouha picked up a 2-0 victory over 2012 Confederation Cup champions AC Leopards, earning a 2-1 aggregate result.