CAF Champions League Wrap: Al Ahly stunned

The Tanzanian champions hold the advantage going into the tie's second leg in Cairo thanks to Nadir Haroub's strike eight minutes from time.

ES Tunis hold a one-goal advantage in their tie with Gor Mahia after a last minute winner secured a 3-2 victory in Nairobi.

After taking the lead early, the hosts found themselves 2-1 behind just after the hour, Haron Shakava levelled with 13 minutes to play only for Haythem Jouini to seal the win for the Tunisian side.

Kaizer Chiefs made short work of Liga Muculmana in Johannesburg with a 4-0 first-leg victory that gives the South African side a great chance of making the second round.

Knowledge Musona, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Matthew Rusike and Eric Mathoho were all on target for the home side as they recorded an emphatic victory.

Five-time winners Zamalek produced a gutsy display to seize the advantage in their tie with Angola's Kabuscorp, with Mahmoud Fatallah scoring the only goal of the game early in the second half of their 1-0 win.

Flambeau de l'Est will also take a slight advantage heading into their second leg with Cotonsport, the Burundi champions beating their Cameroon opponents 1-0 thanks to Hussein Shabani's early goal.

Nkana and Kampala City Council shared four goals in the first-leg match in Kitwe, the hosts coming from behind to lead 2-1 thanks to Ronald Kampamba and Shadreck Musonda only for Brian Majwega to earn a 2-2 draw with 17 minutes to play

Meanwhile, there was nothing to separate Dynamos and Vita Club or Stade Malien Bamako and Al Hilal as they fought out goalless draws on Saturday.