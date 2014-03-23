CAF Confederation Cup Wrap: Medeama in front

The Ghanaian outfit made the most of home advantage in the second qualifying round of the competition on Sunday, clinching a significant lead ahead of the return clash in Zambia.

The home side took the lead through Nathaniel Asamoah in the 10th minute before Michael Helegbe's 83rd-minute spot-kick put daylight between the two sides.

Another side who took a first-leg lead on Sunday were CS Constantine, who were grateful to Abdelhakim Sameur's penalty eight minutes from time to earn them a 1-0 win in their home leg against Ivorian outfit ASEC.

Elsewhere, Ismaily failed to make the most of home advantage as they were held to goalless draws by Petro de Luanda.

Warri Wolves were similarly frustrated, as they and Bizertin of Tunisia finished in a 0-0 stalemate in the first leg in Nigeria.