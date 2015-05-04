Cagliari 4 Parma 0: Festa revival back in gear
Cagliari's revival under Gianluca Festa returned with a 4-0 thrashing of relegated Parma in Serie A.
Cagliari remain in with a fighting chance of securing Serie A survival after thrashing Parma 4-0 for a second win in three games under Gianluca Festa.
Victory moved the Sardinian club within six points of 17th-placed Atalanta with four games to go this season, though an inferior head-to-head record means they must make up a seven-point deficit in truth.
Already-relegated Parma provided little resistance as goals from Albin Ekdal, Diego Farias and Paul-Jose M'Poku had Cagliari three goals to the good at half-time on Monday.
Duje Cop capped the victory for Cagliari, whose buoyant mood will be heavily tested by champions Juventus on Saturday.
