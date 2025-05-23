Scotland international Scott McTominay could bag a Serie A title in his first season in Italy

Watch Napoli v Cagliari as the 2024/25 Serie A champions are set to be decided this Friday night.

It's between the Azzurri and Inter Milan for the title, with Simone Inzaghi's men kicking off at the same time against Como in what is set to be a climactic finale.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Napoli v Cagliari live streams wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Date: Friday 23 May 2025

• Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

• Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli.

• TV & streaming: TNT Sports/Discovery+ and OneFootball (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (Australia)

• Free stream: GXR World (select territories)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Napoli v Cagliari in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Napoli v Cagliari on TNT Sports or Discovery+

Existing BT Broadband customers can add TNT Sports to their Sky TV package for £25 a month. Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports via Discovery+, with sports packages for that app costing £30.99 per month, with which you get a host of other sports.

OneFootball also offers UK viewers the chance to watch Italian football, with one-off individual matches starting at £4.99.

Kick-off is at 19:45 BST on Friday evening.

Watch Napoli v Cagliari in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Serie A in the US, and that's where you can find a Napoli v Cagliari live stream.

Their basic plan, which includes live football, starts at $7.99.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and with that you also get every Champions League live stream. They also have a free trial at the moment so you could in theory watch the game for free if you didn't feel you'd get enough value out of it long-term.

What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.

Where else can I watch Napoli v Cagliari?

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: fubo TV

New Zealand: beIN Sports

Can I watch Napoli vs Cagliari for free?

You can watch Napoli vs Cagliari for free in certain countries in Asia, with GXR World broadcasting Serie A football in Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Coverage is geo-restricted.

How to watch Napoli v Cagliari from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Napoli v Cagliari, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!