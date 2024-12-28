Quiz! Can you name every club to win Serie A?

Time for a football quiz. Shall we pretend we're in Italy and forget about all this miserable weather?

They've given us opera, carbonara and Roman roads - not to mention Andrea Pirlo and his beautiful silky hair.

Italian football is synonymous with style, passion and defensive sensibility, and ever since Italian football created the Serie A in 1929, there have been 13 winners across 88 seasons.

QUIZ Can you name these players' famous fathers?

Of course, we all associate Italian football with the '90s - Baggio missing that penalty, the joy of seeing international stars on British TV for the first time - but the Italian league is having a renaissance of sorts, right now.

The spirit of Football Italia is alive and well in the 2020s, everyone, with plenty of Italian managers and clubs thriving right now. Question is… who's won the Scudetto?

Five minutes are on the clock. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo.

Good luck!

