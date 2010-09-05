Cahill vows Aussies will crack on in Krakow

Australia missed a string of chances in a scoreless draw against Switzerland on Friday, which was German Osieck's first game in charge, but Cahill was confident they would get it right in Krakow on Tuesday.

"Scotty (McDonald) missed chances, I missed chances, Bretto (Holman) missed chances," the Everton player told AAP on Sunday.

"But the main thing is we are backing each other and trying to make sure we create more chances and really penetrate teams."

Brett Emerton also backed the Socceroos to show more bite in the friendly against Poland.

"There (are) both positives and a few negatives," said the Blackburn Rovers player. "First half we created numerous chances but did not finish them.

Osieck, assistant to Franz Beckenbauer when West Germany won the 1990 World Cup, replaced Pim Verbeek as Australia coach after the Dutchman left the post following the Socceroos exit at the group stage of the World Cup in South Africa.

