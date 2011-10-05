Capello top dog on managers' Rich List

The 65-year-old Italian, who has endured extreme scrutiny since England’s dismal display at the 2010 World Cup finals, has steadied the ship on its course for the 2012 European Championships, with his men needing just a solitary point against Montenegro on Friday to automatically seal a spot in Poland and Ukraine next summer.

But even if the unlikely were to happen and England lost in Podgorica and failed to negotiate the play-offs, Capello can relax full in the knowledge that he is valued at £38 million.

The former Real Madrid and Roma boss comfortably tops the Rich List, coming in a cool £11m ahead of Manchester United supreme Sir Alex Ferguson, while – interestingly – notoriously frugal Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger (£20m) has more money at his disposal than the manager of cash-splashing Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini (£19m).

Fifth place is occupied by another ex-England head honcho, Sven Goran Eriksson, still comfortably living off his earnings following his five-year stint as national team boss.

The 63-year-old Swede, now plotting promotion to the Premier League with ambitious Leicester City, has undertaken a variety of roles since leaving the England hot seat after defeat to Portugal on penalties at the 2006 World Cup, from leading both Mexico and Ivory Coast to becoming director of football at lowly Notts County.

A quintet of current Premier League bosses complete the top 10. Harry Redknapp (£10m), Kenny Dalglish (£8m) and Steve Bruce (£9m) are joined by new Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas (£7m), fresh from guiding Porto to a domestic and European treble in 2010/11 and Alex McLeish, whose controversial move across the second city to sign a three-year deal with Aston Villa has boosted his value to £6m.

