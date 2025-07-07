Quiz! Can you name Forbes' 30 most valuable clubs in the world?

It's time for another FourFourTwo football quiz and this one is about the money.

Every year, the finance gurus at Forbes do their thing and calculate the planet's richest clubs, but for this latest quiz we want to know how well you football's rich list.

The obvious big-hitters from the Premier League and La Liga are all in there, but once you head down the list some more surprising names pop up.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) Quiz! Can you name Barcelona's top scorers since 2000?

Our task to you is a simple one - name the top 30 clubs from the latest Forbes list of the world's most valuable clubs, which was published at the end of May.

It's a simple task - 30 clubs to name, with five minutes on the clock, but if you're named all the financial heavyweights you can think of and still have a few gaps to fill, then simply log in to Kwizly for a hint.

Don't forget to comment your scores below and then send this quiz over to your mates, so you can earn more football knowledge bragging rights

Good luck!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

