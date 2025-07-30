Chelsea ready to spend another €200m before deadline day: report

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca celebrates after his side's success in the FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea's lavish spending has already reached £200m this summer.

Having brought in the likes of Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Estevao, Enzo Maresca's squad is once again looking jam-packed full of stars.

But Chelsea's spending is seemingly not done just yet, with another €200m rumoured to be available before the end of the transfer deadline.

Chelsea on course to spend yet another €200m - but why?

Chelsea striker Liam Delap joined from Ipswich Town this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recent reports have linked Ajax defender Jorrel Hato with a proposed move to Stamford Bridge, with personal terms already said to have been agreed between Chelsea and the Dutch international.

Furthermore, RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons looks to be closing in on a switch to Chelsea, too. Simons, 22, has also held talks with the Blues, and he too could soon become a new member of Maresca's squad.

Chelsea target Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

But it's yet another name that is now being linked with the west London-based outfit, in Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Chelsea are closely monitoring his situation, alongside Newcastle United.

A deal would be complicated, given the Serie A side's previous demands of a fee in excess of €60m (£51.8m), but Chelsea seem to have a knack when it comes to their transfer negotiation skills.

Atalanta wants to keep Scalvini, given Ademola Lookman looks to be heading to Inter Milan. Striker Mateo Retegui also left for Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah recently.

The 21-year-old played only 8 times under Gian Gasperini in 2024/25, having suffered serious injuries to his knee and shoulder across the course of the campaign.

Giorgio Scalvini is seen as a highly-rated defender across Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, any deal for Scalvini would perhaps depend on at least one defensive exit for Chelsea.

According to the Premier League's website, Maresca has 15 first-team defenders available and adding one more would surely only complicate matters even more.