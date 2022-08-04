Cardiff and Norwich charged after flashpoint in Championship clash
By PA Staff published
Cardiff and Norwich have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E.20.1 following their bad-tempered Sky Bet Championship clash on July 30.
Both sides were reduced to 10 men in Cardiff’s 1-0 win, which featured a flashpoint midway through the second half when Joe Ralls brought down Teemu Pukki and Perry Ng was pushed over in the resulting melee.
Announcing the charge, a statement from the FA read: “It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 66th minute of the fixture.
“Both clubs have until Monday, August 8 to provide a response.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.