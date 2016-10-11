Cardiff snap up Arsenal flop Chamakh

Former Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh has penned a short-term deal with Cardiff City.

Chamakh has penned a contract that will keep him in the Welsh capital until January, linking up with Neil Warnock, who managed him previously at Crystal Palace.

Cardiff are Chamakh's fourth club in the Football League after Arsenal, West Ham and Palace, where he spent three seasons before being released earlier this year.

"I'm so happy to be here and work with the manager again," Chamakh told Cardiff's official website

"I worked for him at Crystal Palace before and I'm happy and proud to work with him here at Cardiff City.

"Cardiff are a side that should be on top and I think we can improve going forward. I'm looking forward to meeting with my new team-mates and getting started. I can't wait to score for my new team."

Cardiff moved further to boost their ranks on Tuesday with the signing of Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba on a deal until 2018.