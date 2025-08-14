‘Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all capable of HISTORIC feat – it will be really exciting if one of them is in contention to do both’ Sky Sports pundit assesses the chances of a historic double

It’s eight years since the Premier League and the Women’s Super League aligned to both play their seasons during the winter – since then, no club has won both in the same campaign.

Chelsea won the Premier League in May 2015 and followed that up by lifting the WSL trophy that October – apart from that though, you have to go back to the pre-WSL days to find a season when the same club won both the men’s and women’s leagues.

Arsenal clinched both titles during the 2001-02, then followed it up by doing the same again in 2003-04, when the men’s side famously became Invincibles. They are the only instances when a club has ever won both divisions at the same time.

Trio backed to contend, as Izzy Christiansen says any of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City could lift BOTH English titles

Izzy Christiansen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Izzy Christiansen was part of a Manchester City squad that won the WSL in 2016 – Leicester bagged the men’s title that year – and will also be part of Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage again this season as a pundit.

She believes that there is a chance of one club doing the Premier League and WSL double this year.

Chelsea with the WSL trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If it happened, it would be class for whichever club it was, and do you know what? It’s possible,” she told FourFourTwo.

“If you look at the Premier League, most people would say Liverpool would probably be favourites again. I wouldn’t say Liverpool will be favourites in the WSL, they’ve had a change of management and will probably go on a bit of a rebuild.

“But Manchester City… and Chelsea have the potential to do both. It could be Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City, any one of those three.

“It would be really exciting to watch that unfold and would stamp down an authority, it would be total dominance domestically for a club if they do that.”

Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City finished only third in the Premier League last season, but Christiansen believes they’re in a better place to challenge for the title again this term – despite Rodri again currently being absent through injury.

“You can feel a freshness about them,” she said. “They had an off year last year, but they’ve had a rebuild, behind the scenes as well with coaching staff like Pep Lijnders and Kolo Toure.

“It seems like they’ve rejuvenated their spark and it’s almost like role reversal now – they’re the ones chasing, not being chased.

“They’ve brought in brilliant signings like Tijjani Reijnders, and Rayan Cherki is a really exciting player. It looks like Rodri and Mateo Kovacic are not going to be ready for the start of the season but their squad depth is so good.

“With Nico Gonzalez and Reijnders coming in, they have more presence and solidarity in midfield now when Rodri is missing. Last season they looked a bit weak with Ilkay Gundogan – he’s a quality player but didn’t have the physical authority that Rodri has.

“But they’ve adapted to life without Rodri, and having him fit for the majority of the season will be a luxury, considering what he’s been through.”

Everton's fresh start

Jack Grealish (Image credit: Everton)

Christiansen is also optimistic for Everton’s Premier League hopes – it’s a club she has an affiliation with, after two spells with them as a player.

“Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a solid signing, and Jack Grealish only enhances the quality in the squad, he’s a top player,” she said.

“He’s a creator, a ball carrier, fans love him, he just loves to play football and I think he’ll love playing for Everton.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Image credit: Alamy)

“Moving into their new stadium, there’s going to be a really interesting seesaw of expectation. I think the fans might expect a lot, but in reality they’ve got to ease into their new home.

“But they’ve got a manager in Davd Moyes who can steady the ship and make sure that transition is as smooth and as emotionally stable as possible.

“For them, anything top half would be progress considering the last few seasons. They’ve been through a lot so it feels like a new start.

“If they can be towards the top end of the bottom half, or the bottom end of the top half, they’ll be OK.”

David Moyes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky Sports and NOW will broadcast at least 87 more Premier League matches live this season, compared to last term. All Sunday games will be screened live, as will every match on the final day of the campaign.

“That will be fun and let’s hope both the Premier League and the WSL go down to the final day to increase the drama,” Christiansen said.

Izzy Christiansen (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s a really exciting new dawn this season with more games and more access for fans, who can flick through different games depending on the scores.

“I’m very much looking forward to being able to watch it and be part of the coverage across both leagues. They’re the most exciting leagues in the world in my opinion, in men’s and women’s football.”

Sky Sports and NOW will broadcast over 215 Premier League matches exclusively live this season