Former Leeds United wonderkid's transfer price revealed as player rumoured to have already moved out of property

French goalkeeper Meslier is expected to leave Elland Road ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline after several years with the club.

Meslier was ousted as first-choice between the sticks towards the end of last season after a string of errors led Leeds boss Daniel Farke to replace him with back-up Karl Darlow for the final seven games of their title-winning Championship campaign.

Leeds have added Olympique Lyonnais stopper Lucas Perri in a permanent deal this summer, who took Meslier's No.1 shirt during a recent pre-season friendly.

Illan Meslier's anticipated sale set to earn Leeds a profit

It is widely expected Perri will start in goal for Leeds on Monday night when their 2025-26 season gets underway versus Everton.

Meslier did not participate in Leeds' friendly fixture against AC Milan in Dublin last weekend.

“We decided to play two goalkeepers so it was not necessary for him [Meslier] to travel,” Farke said.

Sources have told FourFourTwo the player considers his time at Leeds to have come to an end with the expectation he will be sold for a fee in the region of £5-6 million this summer.

Once regarded a 'wonderkid' following his 2020-21 Premier League season under Marcelo Bielsa, Meslier's performances at Leeds in more recent seasons have been criticised by supporters. In addition, a number of high-profile errors have not aided the 25-year-old's Elland Road cause.

Still a young player in goalkeeping terms, Meslier boasts vast experience in English football but FourFourTwo has been told the player prefers a return to the continent, where his representatives are understood to be working on drumming up interest in a move.

Meslier arrived in England, initially on loan in 2019, from French club Lorient. He signed permanently with Leeds in the summer of 2020 having displaced previous first-choice goalkeeper Kiko Casilla at Elland Road.

Due to the time Meslier has spent at Leeds and the relatively low fee he arrived for, which has been all but amortised, a sale would represent an accounting profit for the Whites in their 2025-26 financial report. Meslier is rumoured to have vacated his Yorkshire property following the end of last season, in anticipation of a move away from the newly-promoted club.