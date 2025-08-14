Wolverhampton Wanderers fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Wolverhampton Wanderers fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have dropped, with Wolves given a tough test to start
The Wolverhampton Wanderers fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have been released.
Wolves finished 16th in the Premier League last term, motoring away from the relegation battle and finishing strongly – but they've since been dealt the double-blow of losing Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri.
It all starts off with Manchester City at home, too, as the Old Gold look to hit the ground running.
Wolves will be hoping that they're already safe by May, too, as they're facing Sunderland and Burnley in the final four fixtures.
Get ready for the new Premier League season with FourFourTwo.
We've got everything you need to know in one place, from comprehensive season previews for all 20 teams to an exclusive look at the action at Molineux. We've also included the full fixture list for the entire league, so you can start planning your season now.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Fixtures in full
Wolverhampton Wanderers fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
16 Man City (H)
23 Bournemouth (A)
30 Everton (H)
SEPTEMBER
13 Newcastle (A)
20 Leeds (H)
28 Tottenham (A)
OCTOBER
4 Brighton (H)
18 Sunderland (A)
25 Burnley (H)
INTERNATIONALS When are the international breaks?
NOVEMBER
1 Fulham (A)
8 Chelsea (A)
22 Crystal Palace (H)
29 Aston Villa (A)
DECEMBER
3 Nott’m Forest (H)
6 Man United (H)
13 Arsenal (A)
20 Brentford (H)
27 Liverpool (A)
30 Man United (A)
JANUARY
3 West Ham (H)
7 Everton (A)
17 Newcastle (H)
24 Man City (A)
31 Bournemouth (H)
FEBRUARY
7 Chelsea (H)
11 Nott’m Forest (A)
21 Crystal Palace (A)
28 Aston Villa (H)
TRANSFERS Every Premier League signing for 2025/26
MARCH
4 Liverpool (H)
14 Brentford (A)
21 Arsenal (H)
APRIL
11 West Ham (A)
18 Leeds (A)
25 Tottenham (H)
MAY
2 Sunderland (H)
9 Brighton (A)
17 Fulham (H)
24 Burnley (A)
Full European football calendar for the 2025/26 season
This fixture list originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue, which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.