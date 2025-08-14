The Wolverhampton Wanderers fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have been released.

Wolves finished 16th in the Premier League last term, motoring away from the relegation battle and finishing strongly – but they've since been dealt the double-blow of losing Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

It all starts off with Manchester City at home, too, as the Old Gold look to hit the ground running.

Wolves will be hoping that they're already safe by May, too, as they're facing Sunderland and Burnley in the final four fixtures.

Get ready for the new Premier League season with FourFourTwo.

We've got everything you need to know in one place, from comprehensive season previews for all 20 teams to an exclusive look at the action at Molineux. We've also included the full fixture list for the entire league, so you can start planning your season now.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fixtures in full

Wolverhampton Wanderers fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

16 Man City (H)

23 Bournemouth (A)

30 Everton (H)

SEPTEMBER

13 Newcastle (A)

20 Leeds (H)

28 Tottenham (A)

OCTOBER

4 Brighton (H)

18 Sunderland (A)

25 Burnley (H)

SEE ALSO (Image credit: Getty Images) INTERNATIONALS When are the international breaks?

NOVEMBER

1 Fulham (A)

8 Chelsea (A)

22 Crystal Palace (H)

29 Aston Villa (A)

DECEMBER

3 Nott’m Forest (H)

6 Man United (H)

13 Arsenal (A)

20 Brentford (H)

27 Liverpool (A)

30 Man United (A)

JANUARY

3 West Ham (H)

7 Everton (A)

17 Newcastle (H)

24 Man City (A)

31 Bournemouth (H)

FEBRUARY

7 Chelsea (H)

11 Nott’m Forest (A)

21 Crystal Palace (A)

28 Aston Villa (H)

SEE ALSO (Image credit: Getty Images) TRANSFERS Every Premier League signing for 2025/26

MARCH

4 Liverpool (H)

14 Brentford (A)

21 Arsenal (H)

APRIL

11 West Ham (A)

18 Leeds (A)

25 Tottenham (H)

MAY

2 Sunderland (H)

9 Brighton (A)

17 Fulham (H)

24 Burnley (A)

This fixture list originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue, which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery