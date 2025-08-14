'Birmingham were a mess': Wayne Rooney discusses Tom Brady respect after work ethic criticism

Wayne Rooney is a new Match of the Day pundit this season

Rooney was sacked from his position as Birmingham head coach during the 2023-24 season, which now features in new Amazon Prime documentary series 'Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues'.

England's record goalscorer departed St. Andrew's Stadium on January 2, 2024 after defeat on New Year's Day by Leeds United.

Rooney had taken charge of just 15 matches, winning twice during his brief spell in the Midlands.

Wayne Rooney was last seen in charge at Plymouth Argyle before he was sacked in December 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the new series, Birmingham shareholder and NFL icon Tom Brady expresses concerns on-camera about Rooney's work ethic.

The Blues' relegation from the Championship features in the access-all-areas documentary, before their resurgence under new boss Chris Davies, who was backed by the club's American owners with £30 million spent on signings to lift the team out of League One.

A still shot from 2025 Amazon Prime documentary 'Built In Birmingham' about Tom Brady and Birmingham City FC (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

"I think it was a very unfair comment," the former Everton and Man United striker says on The Wayne Rooney Show. "When I went into Birmingham they were in a mess, really. The players weren't really the players who could take the club forward. I think Tom came in once, the day before a game, where the day is a bit lighter, and I don't think he really understood football that well at the time. Maybe he does now.

"What he does understand is he's a hard worker. That's why I'm really disappointed with the comment. Football is not NFL, NFL works for three months of the year, players do need rest as well, so I think he was very unfair."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brady described Birmingham's players as 'lazy and entitled' as the club succumbed to the drop during 2023-24, but has been effusive in his praise of the turnaround in fortunes since Davies took over.

"Listen, I respect Tom Brady massively," Rooney added. "He's one of the greatest, if not the greatest athletes of all time and Birmingham do look like they're getting it right now, which is good and I think what they have done is got the players out that they needed to get out."

A still shot from 2025 Amazon Prime documentary 'Built In Birmingham' about Tom Brady and Birmingham City FC (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Birmingham have begun the 2025-26 season promisingly, knocking Sheffield United out of the League Cup in the First Round, days after holding recently-relegated Ipswich Town to a 1-1 draw on the opening weekend of the new Championship campaign.

The club have recruited impressively for a newly-promoted side, adding Demarai Gray, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kyogo Furuhashi, Marvin Ducksch, Eirin Cashin and Tommy Doyle to their squad.