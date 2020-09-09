Cardiff terminate Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s contract with immediate effect

Cardiff have terminated the contract of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with immediate effect.

The Welsh club have not given any details regarding the circumstances surrounding his release, which comes just three days before the start of the Bluebirds’ Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Cardiff signed Mendez-Laing from Rochdale in 2017 and the winger has gone on to make 92 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals.

“Cardiff City Football Club has, with immediate effect, terminated the contract of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing,” read a club statement.

“The club will not be making any further comment on the matter.”